ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

TDUP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. 1,092,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,579,375 shares of company stock valued at $33,411,462 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,868,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $8,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $38,546,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $5,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

