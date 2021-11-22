ThreeFold (TFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,586.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $15,586.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ThreeFold Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

