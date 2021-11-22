Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI stock opened at $246.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.17 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

