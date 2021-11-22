Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,828 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in News were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of News by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of News by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

