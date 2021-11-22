Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,206,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $188.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.20 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $32,348,094 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

