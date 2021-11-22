Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,084 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $160.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

