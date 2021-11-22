Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $2.20 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $128.76 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.28.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

