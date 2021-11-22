Thunder Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.03 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $110.52 million and $23.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00226175 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

