Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.55 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $109.55 million and approximately $24.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016358 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00226810 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

