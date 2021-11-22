thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for thyssenkrupp in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

