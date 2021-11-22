thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.18) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.28 ($13.95).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

