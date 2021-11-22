thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €8.80 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.28 ($13.95).

TKA opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

