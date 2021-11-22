thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,648. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

