Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 8,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 258,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.