Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

