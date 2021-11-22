TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 431,840 shares.The stock last traded at $12.47 and had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

