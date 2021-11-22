Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Set at C$10.51 by Fundamental Research

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) has been given a C$10.51 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Ramps Up Lending / Sector Multiples to Remain Strong Despite Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

TF is an FRC Top Pick.

TF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE TF traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.55. 96,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 29.80, a current ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$778.78 million and a PE ratio of 20.85. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.