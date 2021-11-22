TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 9.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.58. 3,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,014,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

TMST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 500,296 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

