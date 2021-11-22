TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0538 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.19 million and $67,562.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.49 or 0.99044433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045126 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.69 or 0.00535013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

