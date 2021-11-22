Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) were up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 1,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

