Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.37.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.19. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$69.00 and a one year high of C$93.95. The stock has a market cap of C$169.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6275614 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

