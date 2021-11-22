TouchCon (TOC) Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $65,405.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TouchCon alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00401584 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001377 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.69 or 0.01188367 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

