TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

TCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

TP ICAP Group stock traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 136.80 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 168,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 133.43 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.21.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Kath Cates purchased 10,315 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Insiders have purchased 53,315 shares of company stock worth $8,658,975 over the last 90 days.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

