TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NRDY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: NRDY):

11/19/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NERDY INC provides platform for live online learning. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts. NERDY INC, formerly known as TPG Pace Tech Opportunities, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/16/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – TPG Pace Tech Opportunities is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 11,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

