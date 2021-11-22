TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

