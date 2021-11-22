Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 44,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,349% compared to the typical volume of 991 call options.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of VG stock traded up $4.42 on Monday, hitting $20.79. 111,517,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,212. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

