TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.72.

Shares of TDG traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $639.75. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,001. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

