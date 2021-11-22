Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $84,694.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TIG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 113,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
TIG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About Trean Insurance Group
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
Recommended Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.