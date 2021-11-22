Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Buys $84,694.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 113,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $1,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

