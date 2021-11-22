Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 222,628 shares.The stock last traded at $15.58 and had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

