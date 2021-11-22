Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Declares $3.31 — Dividend

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 3.311 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by 40.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TY remained flat at $$35.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,229. Tri-Continental has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tri-Continental stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Tri-Continental worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.