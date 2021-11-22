Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 17820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $3.311 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54.
About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
