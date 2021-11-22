Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 17820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $3.311 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

