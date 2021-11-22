Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

