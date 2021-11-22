TrueFeedBack Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $68,787.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

