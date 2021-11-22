Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $11.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

NYSE LOW opened at $249.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $204.56. The company has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

