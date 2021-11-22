Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PFLT stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $512.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

