TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,695 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.34% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

