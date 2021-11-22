TrustSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.41 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $127.31 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00047230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227530 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00088251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 90,312,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

