Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $351.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.