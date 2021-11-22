Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.60

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 2570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Several research firms recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $781.10 million, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

