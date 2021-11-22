Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

