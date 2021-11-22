Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $14.56. 54,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.