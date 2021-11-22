TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $289,491.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,853,883,710 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

