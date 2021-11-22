Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $273.23 and last traded at $277.55, with a volume of 72866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $285.00.

Specifically, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $373,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,449 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,230. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

