TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.