Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.04. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

