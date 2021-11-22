U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Price Up 6.4%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.88 and last traded at $96.88. Approximately 1,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 64,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.08.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.17.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.