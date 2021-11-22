Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

