Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $779,975.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $779,975.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00227043 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

