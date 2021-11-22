UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Kforce worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

