Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $521,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 119.1% during the third quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $56.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

